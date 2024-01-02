Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan wedding: Who is Aamir Khan’s son in law and what does he do?
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 02, 2024
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have become a hot topic these days, thanks to their wedding rumours.
People have started wondering about Aamir Khan’s son in law and have started to search more about him.
Nupur Shikhare has completed his education life in Mumbai. His mother is a dance teacher.
Nupur is an Indian celebrity fitness trainer and consultant and his clients include some big names from Bollywood.
He has trained celebrities like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan with utmost professionalism.
Nupur is a multi talented guy with keen interests in dance and tennis.
Other than that, Nupur Shikhare also has some tattoos on his body which suits him as he has a good physique.
That makes him an all rounder and a perfect match for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.
