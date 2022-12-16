Nusrat will make your head turn in this six-yard drape which will make you love her more.Source: Bollywood
The Bengali beauty kills her fans with her sexy looks in a saree and how?Source: Bollywood
The star looked elegant and chanellised her inner goddess with her desi fashion, which made us say wow.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked calm and composed in this saree which you can wear for your winter weddings.Source: Bollywood
Boookmark this saree and wear the same if you want to impress him on the first date.Source: Bollywood
If you are a Bong bride then this bridal look is what you need to wear as Nusrat has worn.Source: Bollywood
Nusrst never fails to impress her fans with her choice of sarees.Source: Bollywood
The star is looking gorgeous in this blue saree which she teamed up with bangles and earrings.Source: Bollywood
Nusrat is looking phenomenal in this traditional blue drape which she teamed up with traditional jewellery.Source: Bollywood
Nusrat had last done the movie Swastik Sanket and now is all ready for Jai Kali Kalkattawali with Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!