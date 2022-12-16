Head spinning

Nusrat will make your head turn in this six-yard drape which will make you love her more.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hotness

The Bengali beauty kills her fans with her sexy looks in a saree and how?

Elegance

The star looked elegant and chanellised her inner goddess with her desi fashion, which made us say wow.

Poised

The actress looked calm and composed in this saree which you can wear for your winter weddings.

Girl next door look

Boookmark this saree and wear the same if you want to impress him on the first date.

Bride

If you are a Bong bride then this bridal look is what you need to wear as Nusrat has worn.

Mood for the day

Nusrst never fails to impress her fans with her choice of sarees.

Sexy

The star is looking gorgeous in this blue saree which she teamed up with bangles and earrings.

Blue saree

Nusrat is looking phenomenal in this traditional blue drape which she teamed up with traditional jewellery.

Workfront

Nusrat had last done the movie Swastik Sanket and now is all ready for Jai Kali Kalkattawali with Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni.

Thanks For Reading!

