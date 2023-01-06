Nysa Devgn is the hottest star kid around and these Top 10 pics are proof

Nysa Devgn often garners the limelight because of her sartorial picks. She looks super hot in these photos, which you need to check immediately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023

Fan favourite

Nysa Devgn is one of the favourite star kids who is loved by her sea of followers.

Giving competition to parents

Nysa is surely giving a tough fight to her parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgan when it comes to good looks.

Newest star kid

It looks like Nysa is all set to make a mark for herself. We are surely waiting to see her on the big screen.

Smoldering hot

The lady looks sexy in a white top that had a deep plunging neckline and was all things sultry.

Viral photo

Nysa's viral snaps often break the internet and she looks all things beauty in every frame and how?

Fire

All we feel like commenting is an array of fire and heart emojis on this picture.

Casual best

Nysa looks like an iconic goddess in this frame and totally gives us style inspiration.

Diva ready

One look at the photos of Ajay Devgn's daughter and we can tell that she is totally Bollywood ready.

Beautiful

The lady in black looks ravishing in this frame. What do you think about the same?

Victim of troll

The starkid is often trolled for the way she looks and for her choice of clothes. However, we do not feel the same.

