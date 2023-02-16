Nysa Devgn, Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs who were caught on camera 'drunk'

Nysa Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs' drunk pictures will leave you amazed.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn's video of stumbling down due to her heels made netizens feel that she was drunk.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her gang

The entire gang had loads of fun.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan really had a great time together.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's expression says it all.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

This picture will remind you of your friends.

Shah Rukh Khan-Sanjay Dutt

Picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt post a drunk party is shocking.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's drunk picture will leave you shocked.

Salman Khan and the gang

The boys posed without shirt.

Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan

Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan had good time together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's drunk picture is shocking.

