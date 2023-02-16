Nysa Devgn, Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs who were caught on camera 'drunk'

Nysa Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs' drunk pictures will leave you amazed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023
Nysa Devgn's video of stumbling down due to her heels made netizens feel that she was drunk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The entire gang had loads of fun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan really had a great time together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's expression says it all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture will remind you of your friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt post a drunk party is shocking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's drunk picture will leave you shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The boys posed without shirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan had good time together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan's drunk picture is shocking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!