Nysa Devgn to Nora Fatehi: 10 Bollywood celebs who struggle to speak Hindi

Check out these Bollywood celebs who can’t speak Hindi properlySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol tried her best to deliver a speech in Hindi at an eventSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Born in Srilanka, Jacqueline is still learning Hindi and trying her best to speak the languageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone is still working on improving her Hindi language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The American model has to get her dialogues dubbed due to poor HindiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy Jackson is still trying to get her Hindi speaking skills betterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi is poor in spoken Hindi and trying her best to improve itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif has improved her Hindi working in the industry but still has her British accent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, Ananya too struggles to speak the national language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elli Avram is a Swedish-born star and tried hard to speak Hindi in the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Evelyn Sharma who appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor in YJHD can’t speak Hindi properlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!