Nysa Devgn to Nora Fatehi: 10 Bollywood celebs who struggle to speak Hindi

Check out these Bollywood celebs who can’t speak Hindi properly

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Nysa Devgn

Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol tried her best to deliver a speech in Hindi at an event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandes

Born in Srilanka, Jacqueline is still learning Hindi and trying her best to speak the language

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is still working on improving her Hindi language.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nargis Fakhri

The American model has to get her dialogues dubbed due to poor Hindi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is still trying to get her Hindi speaking skills better

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Norah Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is poor in spoken Hindi and trying her best to improve it

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has improved her Hindi working in the industry but still has her British accent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, Ananya too struggles to speak the national language.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elli Avram

Elli Avram is a Swedish-born star and tried hard to speak Hindi in the industry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma who appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor in YJHD can’t speak Hindi properly

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Romantics, You 4 and more Top 10 most watched OTT series in India on Netflix

 

 Find Out More