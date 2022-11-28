November ready

The star kid is looking cute in this black dress as she slays in this dress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Cosy look

The diva was seen wearing a coat over a green dress. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she looked stunning.

Source: Bollywood

Holiday dress

We cannot get our eyes off Nysa's little black dress outfit, in which she is rocking in style.

Source: Bollywood

Agreeable fashion

It looks like Nysa likes to get ready for winters. We say as this picture is the proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Classic black and white look

The star kid wore a black crop top, mini skirt and completed her winter fashion look with a jacket.

Source: Bollywood

Mirror on the wall

Kajol's daughter was seen wearing a cute white jacket and a navy blue dress as she stood inside a lift and clicked a selfie with her buddy.

Source: Bollywood

When at the airport

If you have a flight to catch the next week, then bookmark this blue coloured sweatshirt that Nysa wore.

Source: Bollywood

Flawless winter snap

Nysa's loves to style herself in different types of sweaters. Here. she has worn a white cardigan and a small black skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Slaying it in Indian

If you have a winter wedding to attend then wear this pretty white ethnic ensemble like Nysa has worn. Wrap up the look with a light shawl.

Source: Bollywood

Winter morning look

Let your hair loose, wear a body hugging full sleeves top and let your eyes do the talking, just like Nysa does in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV stars who emerged stronger after failed relations

 Find Out More