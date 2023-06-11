Nysa Devgn dating Vedant Mahajan? Who is he?  

There have been reports about Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn dating Vedant Mahajan. Here's what we know about him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Nysa Devgn has often been spotted partying and vacationing with Orry. Vedant is also a part of their gang.
Vedant Mahajan is a 25-year-old entrepreneur who co-owns MVM Management, an event management company.
Vedant along with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal host lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi and London.
These parties are attended by big Bollywood personalities including Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and more.
Vedant along with his friends would organise new year's parties from 2014 to 2016 which became the talk of the town.
When the guest list went beyond 500, the club owners and hotel owners started approaching them to host lavish parties.
Vedant has done a Master's in Entrepreneurship from the University College of London, reports DNA. He hosted several parties there.
Covid put a halt to his career but soon after, the youngster was back in the business.
In an interview with GQ India, Vedant explained the BTS of his business on how he has to take up responsibility for everything and how there's stress as well.
The duo have been spotted together alongside their gang including Orry vacationing and partying.
Nysa, Orhan and Vedant have been spotted multiple times together and seem inseparable.
