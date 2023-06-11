Nysa Devgn dating Vedant Mahajan? Who is he?  

There have been reports about Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn dating Vedant Mahajan. Here's what we know about him.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jun 11, 2023

Party animals 

Nysa Devgn has often been spotted partying and vacationing with Orry. Vedant is also a part of their gang. 

Who is Vedant? 

Vedant Mahajan is a 25-year-old entrepreneur who co-owns MVM Management, an event management company. 

What does he do? 

Vedant along with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal host lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi and London.  

Party attendance 

These parties are attended by big Bollywood personalities including Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and more.

Vedant's background 

Vedant along with his friends would organise new year's parties from 2014 to 2016 which became the talk of the town. 

Big break 

When the guest list went beyond 500, the club owners and hotel owners started approaching them to host lavish parties. 

Vedant's educational qualification 

Vedant has done a Master's in Entrepreneurship from the University College of London, reports DNA. He hosted several parties there. 

Obstacle 

Covid put a halt to his career but soon after, the youngster was back in the business. 

Hardworking 

In an interview with GQ India, Vedant explained the BTS of his business on how he has to take up responsibility for everything and how there's stress as well. 

Nysa and Vedant 

The duo have been spotted together alongside their gang including Orry vacationing and partying. 

Always together 

Nysa, Orhan and Vedant have been spotted multiple times together and seem inseparable. 

