Olympics Day 2023: Mary Kom to Budhia Singh, top 10 films showcasing India at the sports extravaganza

From drama to inspiration, here's the essential list of Bollywood sports movies everyone needs to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Saina is a biopic on Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, Sultan is a fictional Bollywood sports movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soorma is a biopic on former Indian hockey team player and Olympian Sandeep Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paan Singh Tomar is a high-octane movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gold is a fictional depiction of independent India’s first national hockey team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal tells the story of the legendary Phogat family of wrestlers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life of Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Features one of Bollywood’s brightest talents was 2007’s Chak De! India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is based on the life of legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a biopic on Budhia Singh, acclaimed as the world's youngest marathon runner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
