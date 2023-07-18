Olympics Day 2023: Mary Kom to Budhia Singh, top 10 films showcasing India at the sports extravaganza

From drama to inspiration, here's the essential list of Bollywood sports movies everyone needs to watch.

Saina

Saina is a biopic on Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal.

Sultan

Starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, Sultan is a fictional Bollywood sports movie.

Soorma

Soorma is a biopic on former Indian hockey team player and Olympian Sandeep Singh.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is a high-octane movie.

Gold

Gold is a fictional depiction of independent India’s first national hockey team.

Dangal

Dangal tells the story of the legendary Phogat family of wrestlers.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life of Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

Chak de! India

Features one of Bollywood’s brightest talents was 2007’s Chak De! India.

Mary Kom

This movie is based on the life of legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom.

Budhia Singh - Born to Run

It is a biopic on Budhia Singh, acclaimed as the world's youngest marathon runner.

