OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar's favourite vegan dish: Dal chilla to smoothies

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's favourite Vegan dishes that keep him fit and looking younger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
OMG 2 actor Akshay loves his homemade foods and prefers his last meal by 7 pm only.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay's favourite homemade food is Curry and Rice with tender tofu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar enjoys eating moong dal chilla, a popular vegan dish packed with protein and spices.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another favourite of his are fruit smoothies, which are not only delicious but also nutritious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay loves Chia pudding with berries to fight early morning hunger pangs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay enjoys avocado on his bread since it is high in vitamins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Khiladi actor only prefers Vegan pasta made in spinach and tofu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay relishes a platter of grilled vegetables sauteed in olive oil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!