OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar's favourite vegan dish: Dal chilla to smoothies

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's favourite Vegan dishes that keep him fit and looking younger.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Akshay fav vegan food

OMG 2 actor Akshay loves his homemade foods and prefers his last meal by 7 pm only.

Green Thai Tofu Curry and Rice

Akshay's favourite homemade food is Curry and Rice with tender tofu.

Moong Dal Chilla

Akshay Kumar enjoys eating moong dal chilla, a popular vegan dish packed with protein and spices.

Fruit Smoothies

Another favourite of his are fruit smoothies, which are not only delicious but also nutritious.

Chia pudding with berries

Akshay loves Chia pudding with berries to fight early morning hunger pangs.

Avocado Toast

Akshay enjoys avocado on his bread since it is high in vitamins.

Vegan Pasta

The Khiladi actor only prefers Vegan pasta made in spinach and tofu.

Grilled vegetables

Akshay relishes a platter of grilled vegetables sauteed in olive oil.

