OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi, Shah Rukh Khan and more stars who relied on their wives' earnings

Urmimala Banerjee

Stars who relied on wives' earnings

OMG 2 star Pankaj Tripathi was unemployed for long time. Here is a list of actors who depended on spouses

Pankaj Tripathi, Mridula Tripathi

OMG 2 star Pankaj Tripathi lived off his wife's money for a long time

Pankaj Tripathi's better half

He said that he was unemployed for 8 years post marriage

Mridula Tripathi

Mridula Tripathi took up the job of a school teacher for the family

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana said Tahira Kashyap married him only out of her belief in his talent

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap is a professor, entrepreneur and writer

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan said his home relied on Gauri Khan during the lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan said his wife Gauri was only earning member during the pandemic

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul said his wife looked after the home when he was unemployed

Maniesh Paul-Sanyukta

His wife Sanyukta gave him confidence that good things would come his way

Parmeet Sethi

He said he had no qualms living off the earnings of Archana Puran Singh

