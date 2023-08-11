OMG 2 actress Yami Gautam's beautiful Mumbai home will make you go Oh My God

Yami Gautam is being appreciated by netizens and audiences for her performance in OMG 2 which hit the screens today.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

OMG 2

Yami Gautam is making headlines for her performance in OMG 2. But here we are not going to talk about her film but real life.

Couple goals

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam are one of the most adorable couples in the B'town.

Luxury House

Today, let's have a look at we are going to show you a glimpse of Yami Gautam's luxurious flat in Mumbai's Bandra.

Balcony

The balcony of Yami Gautam's house is very big. Where you will see many plants planted. In this picture, both are seen lost in each other.

Living room

The living area of ​​Yami and Aditya's house is super pretty with a black printed sofa, with a stylish glass door.

Dressing room

Yami's dressing room has a wooden flooring, a yellow chair, and lighting has also been done on the mirror.

On a beautiful Diwali

Yami's sparkling house is very much liked. Even on Diwali, they had installed many lights in the balcony of his house.

