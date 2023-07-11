OMG 2: All about Akshay Kumar film ahead of teaser release
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Pankaj Tripathi has taken the place of Paresh Rawal.
Yami Gautam will play a lawyer post 5 years.
Akshay Kumar will play the role of God even in the sequel.
Reportedly Paresh Rawal was not fond of the script of OMG 2.
Amit Rai has directed OMG 2.
This highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG is set to take the silver screen by storm.
Starring the charismatic Akshay Kumar, the film promises to deliver a hilarious and thought-provoking experience.
The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, the versatile Pankaj Tripathi and the legendary Arun Govil.
OMG 2 promises to be a laughter-filled extravaganza.
Akshay looks amazing as Lord Shiva.
OMG 2 is coming your way.
Yami introduced her character, the feisty Kamini Maheshwari, a lawyer.
