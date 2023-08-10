OMG 2 and more cinematic masterpieces inspired by the enigmatic Lord Shiva

These Indian movies based on Lord Shiva will you wonderstruckSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar as the human incarnation of Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as his staunch devotee.
The film follows the story of a common man who brings his son to justice with the help of his faith.
Brahmastra is an impressive cinematic take on Indian mythology.
The film follows the story of orphan Shiva who discovers divine powers within him and embarks on a journey to save the supreme weapon, Brahmāstra.
Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion is a magnum opus that garnered critical acclaim.
The film follows the story of Mahendra Baahubali who is saved and adopted as a baby by the Shiva-worshiping Amburi tribe.
Ajay Devgn is a devotee of Lord Shiva and created this movie dedicated to the deity.
Watching him destroy his enemies will remind you of Lord Shiva destroying the Asuras.
This Telugu action drama follows the story of Shiva follower, Akhanda.
Akhanda is on a warpath to save his loved one's life against the evil gangster Varadarajulu after their path unfortunately crosses.
Kedarnath is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods.
The film is a tribute to Lord Shiva after the famous Shiv temple Kedarnath in Uttarakhand survived a disastrous flood.
