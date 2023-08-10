OMG 2 and more cinematic masterpieces inspired by the enigmatic Lord Shiva

These Indian movies based on Lord Shiva will you wonderstruck

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

OMG 2

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar as the human incarnation of Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as his staunch devotee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2

The film follows the story of a common man who brings his son to justice with the help of his faith.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra

Brahmastra is an impressive cinematic take on Indian mythology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra

The film follows the story of orphan Shiva who discovers divine powers within him and embarks on a journey to save the supreme weapon, Brahmāstra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali series

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion is a magnum opus that garnered critical acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali

The film follows the story of Mahendra Baahubali who is saved and adopted as a baby by the Shiva-worshiping Amburi tribe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn is a devotee of Lord Shiva and created this movie dedicated to the deity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivaay

Watching him destroy his enemies will remind you of Lord Shiva destroying the Asuras.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akhanda

This Telugu action drama follows the story of Shiva follower, Akhanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akhanda

Akhanda is on a warpath to save his loved one’s life against the evil gangster Varadarajulu after their path unfortunately crosses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kedarnath

Kedarnath is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kedarnath

The film is a tribute to Lord Shiva after the famous Shiv temple Kedarnath in Uttarakhand survived a disastrous flood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar, Gadar 2 and more Top 10 Indian films banned in Pakistan theaters despite huge fan following

 

 Find Out More