OMG 2 and more: Top 10 Bollywood films on father's love for son

OMG 2 has Pankaj Tripathi fighting against education system for his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor starrer is all about father trying to fulfil his son's wish.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol crosses border to bring back his son.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

Sharman Joshi starrer is about a father going to extreme lengths to fulfil son's wish.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor and Anupam Kher play father-son in this film.

102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor play father-son in this unique story about Baap-Beta.

Apne

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol portray their father-sons bond in this film.

Akele Hum Akele Tum

The film has Aamir Khan playing a role of an emotional father.

Paa

Abhishek Bachchan plays dad to Amitabh Bachchan aka Auro.

Dear Dad

It is a story of father-son bonding over road trip.

WAQT

The film has a dying father teaching his son to be responsible.

