OMG 2 and other adult or A rated movies in the 100 crore club

Here is a list of A-rated movies that hit the 100 crore mark at BO

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Oh My God 2

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 enters the Rs 100 crore club after 11 days of box office collection.

OMG 2 A certificate

OMG 2 based on societal issues received an A certificate.

A rated movies in 100 crore club

Here are other A-rated movies that made it to Rs 100 crore club.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files shows the hard-hitting reality of the Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 exodus.

The Kashmir Files

The movie made a business of Rs 340.92 crore across the world.

The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story centers around a group of women who are manipulated and forced to convert to Islam to join ISIS.

The Kerala Story

The Adah Sharma starrer collected Rs 303.97 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is the story of an obsessive lover who was tagged as a misogynist.

Kabir Singh

The movie made a whopping collection of Rs 370 crore worldwide.

Grand Masti

Grand Masti is a sequel to Masti starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.

Grand Masti

The film collected Rs 151.24 crore at the worldwide box office.

