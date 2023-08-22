OMG 2 and other adult or A rated movies in the 100 crore club

Here is a list of A-rated movies that hit the 100 crore mark at BOSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 enters the Rs 100 crore club after 11 days of box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 based on societal issues received an A certificate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are other A-rated movies that made it to Rs 100 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kashmir Files shows the hard-hitting reality of the Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 exodus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made a business of Rs 340.92 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kerala Story centers around a group of women who are manipulated and forced to convert to Islam to join ISIS.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Adah Sharma starrer collected Rs 303.97 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is the story of an obsessive lover who was tagged as a misogynist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made a whopping collection of Rs 370 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grand Masti is a sequel to Masti starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film collected Rs 151.24 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!