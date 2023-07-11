OMG 2: Here's how Akshay Kumar prepared to play god onscreen
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
There were reports that Akshay Kumar's mother had asked him to quit meat, after he signed OMG: Oh My God!
Reportedly Akshay's mom was a follower of Lord Krishna.
Akshay's mom felt that he needed to follow the principles taught by the Lord that included a vegetarian diet.
Aruna Bhatia, Akshay's mom requested him to stick to greens only.
Being a doting son, this was one request Akshay was more than happy to accept.
Akshay’s mother apparently told the actor to continue with his vegetarian diet till he completed shooting for the film.
Akshay reportedly took his mom’s suggestion seriously and followed it with full dedication.
Now, Akshay is gearing up for the release of OMG 2.
The satirical comedy film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God!
OMG was a total hit.
OMG was very controversial.
OMG had a great message.
