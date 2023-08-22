Top 10 Bollywood stars with flop debuts but hit careers

Here are Bollywood celebs who had flop debuts but went to become superstarsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Akshay Kumar started his career with his flop debut film Saugandh.
Salman Khan's debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi was a flop.
Emraan Hashmi proved his mettle in the industry after delivering his flop debut Foothpath.
Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in Teen Patti which miserably failed at the box office.
Amitabh Bachchan became a megastar beginning his career with a flop Saat Hindustani.
Aditya Roy Kapoor left us drooling in Aashiqui 2, YJHD and more but his flopped debut is London Dreams.
Katrina Kaif's flopped debut is Boom but now she is a successful star.
Ranbir Kapoor was launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Saawariya which was a disaster at the box office.
Sonam Kapoor was also launched alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya.
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Refugee which failed at the box office.
