OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar, Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol and more actors who built a career playing patriotic roles

Bollywood actors who have played patriotic roles.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has portrayed patriotic characters in films like Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Indian.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has played patriotic roles in movies like Kesari and Airlift.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra garnered critical acclaim playing Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao portrayed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn played a freedom fighter in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and continued to showcase his patriotic spirit in LOC Kargil.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan gave a stellar performance in Sarfarosh and Mangal Pandey.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood having played Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's roles in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham have gained him recognition for his portrayal of patriotic characters.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's played patriotic roles in movies like Lakshya and Mission Kashmir.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan portrayed patriotic characters in films like Lakshya, Mili, and Major Saab.

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's portrayal of a freedom fighter in Shaheed and his roles in films like Naya Daur showcased his commitment to patriotic themes.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt amazed the audience with her role in Raazi.

