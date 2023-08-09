OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar, Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol and more actors who built a career playing patriotic roles

Bollywood actors who have played patriotic roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Sunny Deol has portrayed patriotic characters in films like Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Indian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has played patriotic roles in movies like Kesari and Airlift.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra garnered critical acclaim playing Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao portrayed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in web series Bose: Dead/Alive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn played a freedom fighter in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and continued to showcase his patriotic spirit in LOC Kargil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan gave a stellar performance in Sarfarosh and Mangal Pandey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood having played Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's roles in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham have gained him recognition for his portrayal of patriotic characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's played patriotic roles in movies like Lakshya and Mission Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan portrayed patriotic characters in films like Lakshya, Mili, and Major Saab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Kumar's portrayal of a freedom fighter in Shaheed and his roles in films like Naya Daur showcased his commitment to patriotic themes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt amazed the audience with her role in Raazi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
