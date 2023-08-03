OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar has championed these social causes through his films

Akshay Kumar is known for his action, comedy and also socially relevant issues in his films.

Shivani Pawaskar

Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

OMG 2

With the upcoming new movie, he is going to address the topic of sex education. 

OMG 2 update 

Releasing on 11th August it has got an A rating because of the subject. Let's check his other films on social issues...  

OMG 

Akshay and Paresh Rawal's movie is all about the effects of excessive blind superstition.  

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 

Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar highlight the importance of having a toilet at home. 

Pad Man 

Based on a true story, Pad Man talks about the importance of sanitary napkins.  

2.0

Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay starrer is about the effects of cellphone radiation and its impact on birds. 

Good Newwz

With Good Newwz, Akshay, Kareena Diljit and Kiara addressed the topic of IVF, that is In vitro fertilization.  

Atrangi Re 

Akshay, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's movie dealt with the topic of mental health. 

Aitraaz

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar movie was about workplace harassment. 

Akshay on social films 

Akshay does not care about the box office performance of movies and wants to make a difference in society. 

Akshay championing social issues

The actor says nothing will dissuade him from making such movies and he won't stop making socially relevant films. 

