OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar has championed these social causes through his films

Akshay Kumar is known for his action, comedy and also socially relevant issues in his films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
With the upcoming new movie, he is going to address the topic of sex education.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Releasing on 11th August it has got an A rating because of the subject. Let's check his other films on social issues...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay and Paresh Rawal's movie is all about the effects of excessive blind superstition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar highlight the importance of having a toilet at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a true story, Pad Man talks about the importance of sanitary napkins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay starrer is about the effects of cellphone radiation and its impact on birds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Good Newwz, Akshay, Kareena Diljit and Kiara addressed the topic of IVF, that is In vitro fertilization.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's movie dealt with the topic of mental health.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar movie was about workplace harassment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay does not care about the box office performance of movies and wants to make a difference in society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor says nothing will dissuade him from making such movies and he won't stop making socially relevant films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
