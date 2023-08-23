Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are neighboursSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment is on the same road of Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan live in the vicinity of Juhu, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif shifted in the same building as of Anushka Sharma after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor stay in the same area in Juhu, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are best friends and also stay close by.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s house is near to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman are neighbours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor have their home in Andheri’s Lokhandwala Complex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are neighbours in Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!