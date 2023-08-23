Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment is on the same road of Bandra.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan live in the vicinity of Juhu, Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif shifted in the same building as of Anushka Sharma after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.

Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor stay in the same area in Juhu, Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbours.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are best friends and also stay close by.

Amitabh Bachchan - Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s house is near to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.

Salman Khan and Waheeda Rehman

Salman Khan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman are neighbours.

Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor have their home in Andheri’s Lokhandwala Complex.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are neighbours in Bandra.

