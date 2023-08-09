OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar's luxury car collection will make you go Oh My God

Akshay Kumar is fond of automobiles and it is evident with his car collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for OMG2, is counted among the richest actors in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar's car collection

This can be proved by his car collection.

Love for automobiles

Khiladi Kumar is fond of automobiles and has multiple cars in his garage.

Rolls Royce Phantom VII

Akshay Kumar’s most expensive car is Rolls Royce Phantom VII valued at Rs 10 crore.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

The second most expensive car is Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.4 crore.

Porsche Cayenne

Akshay owns Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 1.9 crore.

Mercedes V-Class

He also has Mercedes V-Class priced at Rs 1.4 crore.

Mercedes GLS

Mercedes GLS in Akshay’s garage cost him Rs 1.04 crore.

Mercedes GL350

One at a lower rate is the Mercedes GL350 worth Rs 70 lakh.

Jeep Compass

Akshay also owns Jeep Compass worth Rs 35 lakh.

Honda CR-V

He also has Honda CR-V which is priced at Rs 32 lakh.

Oh My God 2

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Oh My God 2 is set to release on 11th August 2023.

