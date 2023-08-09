OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar's luxury car collection will make you go Oh My God

Akshay Kumar is fond of automobiles and it is evident with his car collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for OMG2, is counted among the richest actors in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This can be proved by his car collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khiladi Kumar is fond of automobiles and has multiple cars in his garage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s most expensive car is Rolls Royce Phantom VII valued at Rs 10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second most expensive car is Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay owns Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 1.9 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also has Mercedes V-Class priced at Rs 1.4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mercedes GLS in Akshay’s garage cost him Rs 1.04 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One at a lower rate is the Mercedes GL350 worth Rs 70 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay also owns Jeep Compass worth Rs 35 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also has Honda CR-V which is priced at Rs 32 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Oh My God 2 is set to release on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!