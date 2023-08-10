OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar's palatial Mumbai house is what dream homes are made of

A look inside Akshay Kumar's luxurious houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Akshay Kumar lives in the posh area of Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.
He stays in the luxurious house with his wife Twinkle Khanna and his children.
Akshay Kumar's house is a lavish abode overlooking the Arabian sea.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's house is estimated to be valued at Rs 80 crore.
The living area is royal with stunning interiors.
The humble abode has a beautiful lawn facing the sea.
The lawn has a special corner where one can chill, chit-chat, have evening tea and listen to waves while gazing stars in the night.
The palatial house in Juhu has a huge sprawling garden.
Twinkle Khanna has designed the house with her taste of quirky interiors.
A dedicated aesthetic bookshelf with some art pieces.
The duplex has a peaceful work space connecting to the lawn
The house has a conference room where Akshay takes meetings.
Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Oh My God 2.
