OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar's palatial Mumbai house is what dream homes are made of

A look inside Akshay Kumar's luxurious house

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar lives in the posh area of Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.

Luxurious duplex

He stays in the luxurious house with his wife Twinkle Khanna and his children.

Lavish abode

Akshay Kumar’s house is a lavish abode overlooking the Arabian sea.

Akshay Kumar bungalow worth

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s house is estimated to be valued at Rs 80 crore.

Living room

The living area is royal with stunning interiors.

Lawn

The humble abode has a beautiful lawn facing the sea.

Special corner

The lawn has a special corner where one can chill, chit-chat, have evening tea and listen to waves while gazing stars in the night.

Sprawling garden

The palatial house in Juhu has a huge sprawling garden.

Interiors

Twinkle Khanna has designed the house with her taste of quirky interiors.

Book Corner

A dedicated aesthetic bookshelf with some art pieces.

Workspace

The duplex has a peaceful work space connecting to the lawn

Conference room

The house has a conference room where Akshay takes meetings.

Akshay Kumar movie

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Oh My God 2.

