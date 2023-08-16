OMG 2 star Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and other fab actors whose presence adds 'stars' to a film's value

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi has made his fans proud with his exceptional work in OMG 2. Here is a look at ensemble actors who are joy to watch

Pankaj Tripathi

The actor was exceptional as Kanti Sharan Mudgal in OMG 2

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor does not need support from any one to work magic in a movie

Neena Gupta

Do we need to elaborate how terrific Neena Gupta is in every role?

Pavan Raj Malhotra

Judge Purushottam Nagar of OMG 2 made us hoot and how

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma has enough talent and charm to hold a project on his own

Seema Pahwa

Gangubai Kathiawadi showed us her range which is awe-inspiring

Jaideep Ahlawat

Pataal Lok, An Action Hero, Gangs of Wasseypur his works are impeccable

Tigmanshu Dhulia

His cameo in Gangs Of Wasseypur is still remembered by millions

Gajraj Rao

From Badhaai Ho, he has proved himself as reliable actor

Sanjay Mishra

From Rohit Shetty flicks to movies like Vadh, his range is awesome

Sheeba Chaddha

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Gully Boy, she is flawless in every film

