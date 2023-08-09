OMG 2, Taali, Made In Heaven 2 and other new movies and OTT web series that have social message with entertainment

Aug 09, 2023

Taali on Jio Cinema

Sushmita Sen is playing Shreegauri Sawant, the famous transgender activist in this Ravi Jadhav movie



Sushmita Sen has wowed one and all with the trailer of the film

OMG 2

The Akshay Kumar movie has got a number of cuts because of bold theme



The movie is a courtroom drama with the theme of sex education

Ghoomer

This movie is about a para athlete. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are in lead roles.

Ghoomer on big screen

The film made by R Balki is coming in halls on August 18, 2023

Made In Heaven season two

The show on Prime video is about weddings but deal with a lot of social stigmas



The show addresses a lot of issues from misogyny to body-shaming in an entertaining manner

Sex Education season 4

The superhit Netflix show is about teens and their issues with sexual intimacy

Kohrra on Netflix

Kohrra on Netflix with an underlying LGBTQ theme was about toxic masculinity

School Of Lies on Disney Hotstar

School of Lies on Disney Hotstar was about bullying, damaged parenting and teachers with dark secrets

Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema

Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema is a show about a cop is determined to nab acid attack culprits

