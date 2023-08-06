OMG 2 va Gadar 2: Check box office collection of Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol Top 5 films

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office. Here are top 5 films of Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 will also release on the same date. Here's a look at Sunny Deol and Askshay Kumar's top 5 films.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

This is Sunny Deol's highest grossing film and it collected Rs. 76.88 crore.

Border

Border collected Rs. 39.46 crore and it was a blockbuster.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

The film collected Rs. 55.28 at the box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 collected Rs. 36.70 crore.

Ghayal Once Again

This film is a sequel to Ghayal but it collected Rs. 35.70 crore at the box office.

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal collected Rs 202.98 crores.

Sooryvanshi

Sooryvanshi was a hit. It collected Rs 196 crores at the time of pandemic.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz collected Rs 205.14 at the Box office.

Ram Setu

Ram Setu collected about Rs 71 crores.

Housefull 4

The film collected Rs 194.60 crores.

