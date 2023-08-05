OMG 2 vs Gadar 2: Akshay Kumar or Sunny Deol, who are fans most excited for? View poll results

We conducted a poll of OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 and the results will leave you surprisedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Two most awaited movies OMG 2 and Gadar 2 will clash at the box office during the Independence Day weekend.
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are slated to release on 11th August 2023.
The hype around both films is humongous.
We conducted a poll to see which movie the audience is most excited to watch.
The results of Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 are super interesting.
As per Bollywood Life Twitter poll, OMG 2 has received the maximum votes as compared to Gadar 2.
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has gained 63.6 percentage.
Gadar 2 has received an average vote of Rs 36.4 percentage.
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is a sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina in this romantic drama.
OMG 2 is a sequel to 2012 film Oh My God headlined by Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.
Akshay Kumar will essay the role of Lord Shiva while Pankaj Tripathi plays the staunch devotee.
Oh My God 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in lead roles.
