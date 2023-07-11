OMG to OMG 2: Top Akshay Kumar films that were mired by controversies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Oh My God shows Hindu pandits as corrupt and it was slammed by many.
After Akshay Kumar showed his avatar as Lord Shiva in OMG 2, film critics expressed their doubts over Akshay's Lord Shiva avatar.
Samrat Prithviraj was earlier called Prithviraj but Karni Sena protested and said that he was wrongly shown as a Rajput.
In Good Newwz Akshay Kumar tells to Diljit Dosanjh that good that your kids were not born in Lohri. This hurt people’s sentiments.
Laxmii was previously called Laxmii Bomb, but people found out that associating Goddess Laxmi to a bomb is pathetic.
Many said that Ram Setu showed wrong facts.
Atrangi Re was slammed because of love jihad.
Akshay Kumar's Rustom was slammed for Akshay Kumar's Navy dress reportedly.
Raksha Bandhan was slammed because of the Hinduphobic tweets by Kanika Dhillon.
There have been requests and advice that OMG 2 should not be another reason to hurt religious sentiments.
OMG 2 should not hurt Hindus as per fans.
Sanatan Dharm should not be made fun of in OMG 2.
