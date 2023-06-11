Underrated movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Here is the list of Kareena Kapoor Khan films that are underrated.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is working on The Crew opened up about her underrated movies.

Iconic characters

She is popularly known for her role of Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena believes her few films are underrated

Bebo recently said Jab We Met and K3G are iconic but people should talk more about Omkara, and Chameli.

Underrated movies

Here we have listed underrated movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Omkara

Omkara is a crime drama film starring an ensemble cast.

Chameli

This 2004 film is about the life of female sex workers.

Heroine

Kareena portrayed the life of a heroine who is successful but struggles in her personal life.

Yuva

This is considered as one of the best works of Kareena Kapoor.

Kurbaan

A school professor falls in love with a man but soon becomes a pawn in the game.

Aitraaz

This is an intriguing legal drama where Kareena plays a lawyer of her boyfriend but her role didn’t get much appreciation.

Dev

Kareena acted well in the movie that deals with complex themes.

