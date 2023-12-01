On Animal and Sam Bahadur day, Mission Raniganj releases on OTT: Check where and how to watch
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Ranbir and Vicky share a great bond off screen. Both of them have a clash of films going on as their movies are releasing on the same day, that is, today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Today Sam Bahadur and Animal will be released in theaters for the audience to watch and enjoy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In such a power packed clash of releases Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj lands up on OTT platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s film did great in theaters and now it has come on a popular OTT platform for the fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a true story, the Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar follows a story of an engineer who sets out to rescue 65 miners who are stuck in a flooded coal mine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor’s performances were praised by critics and fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On December 1, Mission Raniganj will be available for streaming on Netflix. The rescue thriller starred Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, and Pavan Malhotra in addition to Akshay Kumar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has captured the hearts of viewers, and it will no doubt work the same magic on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa to Animal
Find Out More