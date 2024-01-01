On day 1 of New Year 2024, Top 10 No. 1 movies to watch on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024

Coolie No. 1, a comedy film starring Govinda who acts like a young rich man to win over Karisma Kapoor. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Hero No. 1 featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, features a similar plot to Coolie No.1. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Aunty No. 1 explores a man's attempt to win over his love interest's family by disguising himself as a middle-aged woman. On YouTube.

Anari No.1 is a fun comedy-drama featuring Govinda in an innocent role caught in amusing situations. On Zee5.

Comedy film centering on the humorous challenges faced by a man raising his daughter alone. Watch Beti No.1 on Prime Video.

Jodi No.1 is a romantic comedy about two friends who try to woo their love interests. On Prime Video.

Another comedy-drama, Biwi No.1 explores marital relationships and infidelity, this time with Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Shaadi No.1 is a movie about the misadventures of three friends trying to spice up their married lives. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Dalaal No.1 is an action film focusing on a man's fight against corruption and injustice, starring Mithun Chakraborty. On Prime Video.

Bhai No. 1 is a drama about brotherhood, family, and loyalty, featuring Sunil Shetty and Sonali Bendre. On YouTube.

