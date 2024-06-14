On Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary a look at his unforgettable roles
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
As the fourth death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput comes along on June 14, 2024 fans remember his significant contributions to cinema.
Sushant’s legacy continues through his memorable performances, leaving a lasting impact on the film industry and his audience.
Sushant's portrayal of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was met with widespread acclaim for its authenticity and attention to detail MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
In the inter-faith love story set against the Kedarnath floods, Sushant’s role as Mansoor, marked by his innocence and nobility.
In Chhichhore, Sushant delivered a compelling performance as Aniruddh, an engineering graduate dealing with personal and familial crises.
Sushant took on the challenging role of Lakhna in Sonchiriya, a conflicted dacoit in the Chambal Valley who is struggling with his past and seeking redemption.
Despite a brief appearance, Sushant's role as Sarfaraz in PK, a Pakistani boy in love with an Indian girl, was impactful and praised for its charm.
Sushant's debut as Ishan, a passionate ex-cricketer turned coach, showcased his talent and earned him critical acclaim in Kai Po Che.
Sushant played iconic sleuth Byomkesh Bakshy with a blend of intelligence and youthful energy in the movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
