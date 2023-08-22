Onam 2023: Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired festive outfits

Here are some festive outfits inspired by Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's festive outfits often exude traditional elegance, showcasing the rich heritage of Kerala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's Kasavu saree look is mesmerising for Onam celebrations, known for their white and gold colour combination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress' Silk saree collection is definitely an inspiration for festival season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While sticking to tradition, Samantha also adds modern elements like trendy blouse designs or innovative draping styles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Besides the classic white and gold, her outfits also have vibrant hues like red, green, and blue to echo festivities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To complement her outfits, Her jewellery pieces such as jhumka, temple necklaces, and bangles, enhance the overall look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her outfit includes floral motifs or prints, celebrating the significance of flowers in the festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton and silk are best to carry in the humid climate of Kerala during Onam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's traditional Kerala attire embraces the diversity of the region's cultural attire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's traditional yet elegant outfits with modernization will likely serve as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
