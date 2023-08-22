Onam 2023: Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired festive outfits

Here are some festive outfits inspired by Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Traditional Elegance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's festive outfits often exude traditional elegance, showcasing the rich heritage of Kerala.

Kasavu Saree

Samantha's Kasavu saree look is mesmerising for Onam celebrations, known for their white and gold colour combination.

Silk saree

The actress' Silk saree collection is definitely an inspiration for festival season.

Contemporary Twists

While sticking to tradition, Samantha also adds modern elements like trendy blouse designs or innovative draping styles.

Vibrant Colour Palette

Besides the classic white and gold, her outfits also have vibrant hues like red, green, and blue to echo festivities.

Statement Jewellery

To complement her outfits, Her jewellery pieces such as jhumka, temple necklaces, and bangles, enhance the overall look.

Floral Accents

Her outfit includes floral motifs or prints, celebrating the significance of flowers in the festival.

Comfortable Fabrics

Samantha's lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton and silk are best to carry in the humid climate of Kerala during Onam.

Regional Influences

Samantha's traditional Kerala attire embraces the diversity of the region's cultural attire.

Inspiration for Fashion Enthusiasts

Samantha's traditional yet elegant outfits with modernization will likely serve as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

