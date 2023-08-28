Onam 2023: Style notes to take from top 10 South Indian actresses

Festive ensemble tips you must take from South Indian actresses for this Onam

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Nayanthara

Nayanthara exudes the essence of Onam in a green saree.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal embraces the spirit of festivity.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes regal and elegance in an off-white saree.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh exudes elegance and modern charm.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi looks exquisite in a Salmon Pink saree adding a fragrant gajra to the look.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan adds a modern touch to the timeless white and golden saree.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen effortlessly looks graceful.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty demonstrates her sense of traditional style with simplicity.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde contemporised the traditional look in a raw mango saree.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna takes a fusion of tradition and contemporary.

