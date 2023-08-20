Onam celebration 2023: Inside Top 10 South Indian actresses' festive wardrobe

As Onam is round the corner, take tips from our actresses on how to style yourself.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is a Malayali and she makes sure she's wearing a plan Kerala sari with gol or silver zari.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has a Malayali connect and she wear the traditional kasavu sari on the festival.

Sneha

Tamil actress Sneha celebrates the festival by adding colours to her outfits.

Samantha

Just like Samantha, you can also pair up your white sari with a blouse of any colour.

Kajal Aggarwal

You can wear a plain zari or copper coloured sari with a contrast blouse too.

Priyamani

This Malayali wears the multicolor bordered kasavu sari with a matching blouse.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani makes sure she wear white but not always a sari. So you can choose a lehenga or an anarkali dress too.

Sakshi Aggarwal

You can even wear a white lehenge just like Sakshi here and pair it with a contrast colour blouse.

Anupama Parameswaran

By wearing small pleats and deep neck blouses, just like Anupama did, you can give a modern twist to your sari.

Mirnalini Ravi

Embroidered sari can never go wrong and you can take reference of Mrinalini'ss sari here.

