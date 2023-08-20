Onam celebration 2023: Inside Top 10 South Indian actresses' festive wardrobe

As Onam is round the corner, take tips from our actresses on how to style yourself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Nayanthara is a Malayali and she makes sure she's wearing a plan Kerala sari with gol or silver zari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi has a Malayali connect and she wear the traditional kasavu sari on the festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil actress Sneha celebrates the festival by adding colours to her outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Samantha, you can also pair up your white sari with a blouse of any colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can wear a plain zari or copper coloured sari with a contrast blouse too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayali wears the multicolor bordered kasavu sari with a matching blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalyani makes sure she wear white but not always a sari. So you can choose a lehenga or an anarkali dress too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can even wear a white lehenge just like Sakshi here and pair it with a contrast colour blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By wearing small pleats and deep neck blouses, just like Anupama did, you can give a modern twist to your sari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Embroidered sari can never go wrong and you can take reference of Mrinalini'ss sari here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
