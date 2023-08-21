Onam Celebrations 2023: Bollywood celebs who love Onam Sadya

Is Onam is round the corner, take a look at these Bollywood actors and actresses who love eating the authentic an traiditionaltraditional meal.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Onam Sadya

Onam Sadya is nothing but the traditional Malayali meal which has an array of varieties of food.

Janhvi Kapoor

As Janhvi's mother and late actress Sridevi is from the South, her roots make her love the food.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora enjoys the array of food in Onam sadya and enjoys it to the fullest

Hema Malini

Hema Malini every year wishes fans a Happy Onam and enjoys the sadya.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky's once upon a time girlfriend Malavika Mohanan is a mallu and that's how he loves sadya.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also has her roots in the south and enjoys the Onam sadya a lot.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is also a South Indian and loves eating the sadya.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B always makes sure he wishes fans on Onam and shares pics of sadya too.

Shefali Shah

Shefali dresses up like a proper Malayali and even enjoys sadya to the fullest.

