Onam Celebrations 2023: Top 10 Malayalam actresses slay in their Kasavu sarees

Dressed in traditional attires, these actresses are nothing less than epitomes of beauty.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Mirnaa Menon

Adding a touch of glamour to Onam with her chic and festive ensemble.

Varsha Bollama

Adorning the spirit of Onam with a touch of youthful elegance.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

A picture of cultural richness in her intricately designed Onam attire.

Madonna Sebastian

Captivating hearts with her Onam look that blends tradition and trend.

Manju Warrier

Mesmerizing in her Onam attire, Manju Warrier showcases tradition in a new light.

Nikki Galrani

Nikki Galrani looks blooming like a vibrant flower in her Onam attire.

Malavika Mohanan

Mesmerizing all with her Onam look that's as stunning as the festival.

Aparna Das

Celebrating the joy of Onam in her vibrant and traditional attire.

Gouri Kishan

A modern diva embracing the festive spirit of Onam in style.

Aparna Balamurali

The 2018 actress is a timeless beauty in her Onam-inspired ensemble.

