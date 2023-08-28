Onam Celebrations 2023: Top 10 Malayalam films to watch with your family on OTT

Enjoy the festival of Onam at home with your family with these feel-good Malayalam movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
A comedy centered around friendship, available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Follow Faizi's journey as he helps his grandfather run a hotel, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A columnist's love story unfolds despite challenges, available on Aha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Join the journey of three cousins with a strong bond, on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming tale of a man's journey, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janaki's inspirational journey of overcoming fears, available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 100-year-old couple's tale impacting their family, available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film addressing domestic violence garnered great reviews and the movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story deals with a plot of a father's efforts to connect with his sons. Is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An emotional film about self-discovery, available on Sun NXTSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!