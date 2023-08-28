Onam Celebrations 2023: Top 10 Malayalam films to watch with your family on OTT

Enjoy the festival of Onam at home with your family with these feel-good Malayalam movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Neymar (2023)

A comedy centered around friendship, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ustad Hotel (2012)

Follow Faizi's journey as he helps his grandfather run a hotel, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

100 Days of Love (2015)

A columnist's love story unfolds despite challenges, available on Aha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days (2014)

Join the journey of three cousins with a strong bond, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (2023)

A heartwarming tale of a man's journey, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janaki Jaane (2023)

Janaki's inspirational journey of overcoming fears, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pookkaalam (2023)

A 100-year-old couple's tale impacting their family, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022)

This film addressing domestic violence garnered great reviews and the movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Home (2021)

The story deals with a plot of a father's efforts to connect with his sons. Is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie (2015)

An emotional film about self-discovery, available on Sun NXT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and other Top 10 highest rated Bollywood movies of 2023, Pathaan shocks

 

 Find Out More