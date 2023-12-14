One Piece and other Top 8 live action anime adaptations worth a watch
Nishant
Dec 14, 2023
Legendary anime series One Piece got a live action adaptation on Netflix this year and fans couldn’t hold their excitement.
The wait was well paid off as it was one of the only few anime adaptations that was done well.
Here are some more notable live action anime adaptations that you can watch on OTT.
Alice in the Borderland is one of the adaptations that got more popular than the original series itself is a good gateway to the original work. On Netflix.
Grand Blue is a slice of life comedy which is adapted so well that the punches actually hit better than the original. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Rurouni Kenshin is a samurai story with 5 live adaptation movies and all are done exceptionally well. On Netflix.
Alita: Battle Angel is a notable series that is known for being loyal to the source material and it paid off well. On Disney+ Hotstar.
One of the most famous anime’s Death Note also has a live action movie, while the standards to live up to were quite high, the movie still did well. On Netflix.
Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, one of the most heartbreaking stories is about a girl who suffers from pancreatic disease. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Nana is yet another heart wrenching story of two young girls going through various types of struggles. On Netflix.
While the Gintama live action had its doubts around it as the anime is well known for its humour but the live action was able to translate it well from the anime. On Prime Video.
