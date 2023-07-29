Oppenheimer and more top 10 Hollywood movies that have connect with Indian mythology

Here is a list of Hollywood movies that are inspired by Hindu mythology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Oppenheimer shows Robert was an ardent believer of the Hindu epic Bhagavad Gita.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
X Men Apocalypse is said to be inspired by Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar has elements from Indian mythology. Especially the name itself is derived from Sankskrit which means ‘incarnation’ avatar of Lord Vishnu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Strange incorporates elements from Hinduism and Buddhism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inception draws parallels through Hindu philosophical concepts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Manhattan’s character in Watchmen is associated with Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sci-fi action film The Matrix delves into Hindu mythology and questions the concept of Maya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Star Wars series has concepts from Bhagavad Gita, Yoda, and Guru Shishya dynamics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dark Knight draws parallels with Hindu Mythology. Like Lord Krishna, Batman is a defender of justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Interstellar has ancient Vedic concepts of a universal super-consciousness that transcends time and space.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
