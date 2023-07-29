Oppenheimer and more top 10 Hollywood movies that have connect with Indian mythology

Here is a list of Hollywood movies that are inspired by Hindu mythology.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer shows Robert was an ardent believer of the Hindu epic Bhagavad Gita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

X Men Apocalypse

X Men Apocalypse is said to be inspired by Lord Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar

Avatar has elements from Indian mythology. Especially the name itself is derived from Sankskrit which means ‘incarnation’ avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange incorporates elements from Hinduism and Buddhism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inception

Inception draws parallels through Hindu philosophical concepts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watchmen

Doctor Manhattan’s character in Watchmen is associated with Lord Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Matrix

The sci-fi action film The Matrix delves into Hindu mythology and questions the concept of Maya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Wars

Star Wars series has concepts from Bhagavad Gita, Yoda, and Guru Shishya dynamics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight draws parallels with Hindu Mythology. Like Lord Krishna, Batman is a defender of justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interstellar

Interstellar has ancient Vedic concepts of a universal super-consciousness that transcends time and space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actors and their net worth will leave you amazed

 

 Find Out More