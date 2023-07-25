Oppenheimer gets a Bollywood version: How Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others would look in Christopher Nolan film

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has a massive buzz across the world.

The atomic bomb thriller is the talk of the town and has garnered a humongous response.

An artist with a user name Wild Trance on Instagram has reimagined Bollywood stars as Oppenheimer cast.

Shah Rukh Khan would be apt to play J. Robert Oppenheimer, teh father of the atomic bomb.

Anushka Sharma in Emily Blunt’s character of Kitty Oppenheimer.

Naseeruddin Shah looks perfect as Albert Einstien.

Oppenheimer’s Indian version features Alia Bhatt as Jean Tatlock.

Rajkummar Rao looks perfect as David Hill had Indian actors cast for Oppenheimer.

AI reimagines Aamir Khan as Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer's world.

Anupam Kher in AI image of Lewis Strauss.

The artist also reimagined the fire image scene from Oppenheimer making it realistic.

