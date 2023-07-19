Oppenheimer tickets sold at Rs 2450; Top 10 Indian films it overtook with highest opening day ticket prices

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Oppenheimer rampage

There is huge demand for Oppenheimer tickets in India. Mumbai ticket sold at highest cost is Rs 2450

Oppenheimer box office

The movie has already sold over one lakh tickets in advance bookings. There is still a day to go for final numbers.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Ticket for the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer was sold at Rs 2,400 in Delhi. The film tanked though.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This is the only non-Khan movie from Bollywood in the list. The tickets were sold at Rs 2,200.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Om Raut's film had tickets priced at Rs 2,200 in a Delhi theatre.

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay's ticket prices were hiked in Pondicherry. They cost above Rs 300.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees had tickets priced at 1500 in some multiplexes.

Saaho

Prabhas is the actor who is giving fight to the Khan's in ticket prices. Saaho tickets were at 2,200

Tubelight

Tubelight is one of Salman Khan's big flops. The ticket on day one went as high as Rs 1,500

Sultan

Salman Khan fans were crazy for Sultan. The tickets were priced at Rs 1,800. It is one of his ATBB movies.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 had people waiting for it with bated breath. The tickets went as far as Rs 2,400

Craze for Nolan

Two big movies Oppenheimer and Barbie are releasing in India. The craze for the former is unprecedented.

