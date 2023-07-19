Oppenheimer tickets sold at Rs 2450; Top 10 Indian films it overtook with highest opening day ticket prices

There is huge demand for Oppenheimer tickets in India. Mumbai ticket sold at highest cost is Rs 2450Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has already sold over one lakh tickets in advance bookings. There is still a day to go for final numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ticket for the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer was sold at Rs 2,400 in Delhi. The film tanked though.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the only non-Khan movie from Bollywood in the list. The tickets were sold at Rs 2,200.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, Om Raut's film had tickets priced at Rs 2,200 in a Delhi theatre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's ticket prices were hiked in Pondicherry. They cost above Rs 300.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees had tickets priced at 1500 in some multiplexes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is the actor who is giving fight to the Khan's in ticket prices. Saaho tickets were at 2,200Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tubelight is one of Salman Khan's big flops. The ticket on day one went as high as Rs 1,500Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan fans were crazy for Sultan. The tickets were priced at Rs 1,800. It is one of his ATBB movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2 had people waiting for it with bated breath. The tickets went as far as Rs 2,400Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two big movies Oppenheimer and Barbie are releasing in India. The craze for the former is unprecedented.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
