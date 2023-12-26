Orry reveals the rudest celeb he ever met in a recent AMA

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

Orry gave us a lot to gossip about with his recent Christmas AMA.

Orry is an internet sensation and can often be seen alongside stars at parties, having pictures clicked with them.

The star recently held an AMA session and spilled a lot of beans regarding the industry and stars.

He was asked about who is he the closest to in the industry and his answer was Jahnvi Kapoor.

He went on and explained how she has always been there for him and how kind of a person she is.

He also said that according to him Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the kindest stars in the industry and treats her team like her friends.

When asked if any actor/actresses have been really rude to him at some point of time his answer was Shruti Haasan.

He mentioned that the actress was really rude to him for absolutely no reason and he felt really bad after that.

Orry also revealed the truth about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan saying they were old dear college friends that naturally drifted apart with time.

Orry also revealed that stars indeed lurk on Reddit and sometimes their teams also click screenshots and send it to them.

When asked about his celebrity crush his answer was Saif Ali Khan.

Orry also talked about a lot of stuff in coded language and chose to not mention any names for obvious reasons.

