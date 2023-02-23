Oscars 2023: A look at Indian nominees and winners over the years

The Oscars are the most prestigious 95th Academy Awards which will be held on March 12, 2023. A look at Indian artists who got awarded and Indian films who made it to the nomination list.

Janhvi Sharma

Feb 23, 2023

​AR Rahman​

The singer, songwriter and producer won Oscars for his work.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's film was nominated at Oscars.

Gulzar

Indian lyricist Gulzar won numerous awards.

Mother India

This film was the first Indian movie to get nominated for Oscar for the best International feature film.

Bhanu Athaiya

She was a costume designer who won Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Gandhi film.

Little Terrorist

This film got nominated at the Oscars 2005 under best live-action short film.

​Resul Pookutty​

He won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing category.

Salaam Bombay

Directed by Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay was nominated at 61st academy awards.

​Satyajit Ray​

The greatest filmmaker of 20th century, ​Satyajit Ray​ received Oscar award.

The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's film received a nomination for the best-adapted screenplay category at the Oscars 2021.

