Oscars 2023: Before Deepika Padukone and RRR; check out India's moments at the Academy Awards

Ahead of the Oscars 2023 take a look at times when India made it to the Academy Awards
RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023
Bollywood actress is a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards
Before Deepika, Indian model Persis was the first ever Indian to present at the Academy Awards in 1980
In 2016 PC alongside Liev Schreiber presented the nominees for Achievement in Film Editing
She is the first Indian to receive an Oscar. She won the best costume design award for Gandhi in 1983
AR Rahman won the award for best original song and best original score for Slumdog Millionaire
At the 81st Academy Awards, Gulzar won the best original song award for Jai Ho
Satyajit Ray received the honorary award in recognition of his exceptional skill in filmmaking and humanitarian vision
Indian sound editor won the Best Sound Mixing award for Slumdog Millionaire
Suniel Dutt's Mother India was the first Indian film to be nominated at the Oscars for best foreign film in the year 1958
Aamir Khan's 2002 film was nominated in the best foreign film category at the 74th Academy Awards
She was nominated in the category best original song for Life of Pi at the 85th Academy Awards
The diva attended the 83rd Academy Awards with her husband Abhishek Bachchan
Irfan and Anil Kapoor attended the Oscars with Slumdog Millionaire team as their film won the Award
Lilly Singh attended the Oscars in 2020
