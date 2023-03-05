Oscars 2023: Before Deepika Padukone and RRR; check out India's moments at the Academy Awards

Ahead of the Oscars 2023 take a look at times when India made it to the Academy Awards

RRR

RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress is a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards

Persis Khambatta

Before Deepika, Indian model Persis was the first ever Indian to present at the Academy Awards in 1980

Priyanka Chopra

In 2016 PC alongside Liev Schreiber presented the nominees for Achievement in Film Editing

Bhanu Athaiya

She is the first Indian to receive an Oscar. She won the best costume design award for Gandhi in 1983

AR Rahman

AR Rahman won the award for best original song and best original score for Slumdog Millionaire

Gulzar

At the 81st Academy Awards, Gulzar won the best original song award for Jai Ho

Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray received the honorary award in recognition of his exceptional skill in filmmaking and humanitarian vision

Resul Pookutty

Indian sound editor won the Best Sound Mixing award for Slumdog Millionaire

Mother India

Suniel Dutt’s Mother India was the first Indian film to be nominated at the Oscars for best foreign film in the year 1958

Lagaan

Aamir Khan’s 2002 film was nominated in the best foreign film category at the 74th Academy Awards

Bombay Jayshri Ramnath

She was nominated in the category best original song for Life of Pi at the 85th Academy Awards

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The diva attended the 83rd Academy Awards with her husband Abhishek Bachchan

Irfan Khan & Anil Kapoor

Irfan and Anil Kapoor attended the Oscars with Slumdog Millionaire team as their film won the Award

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh attended the Oscars in 2020

