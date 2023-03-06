Oscars 2023: Before Deepika Padukone, these Indians have been Presenters at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023 are going to take place on 13th March and Deepika Padukone is going to present at the 95th Academy Awards. Here's a look at other Indians who've presented awards on the Oscar stage before. Also, DP's styling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023
Deepika Padukone is going to present at this year’s Academy Awards. And she is only the third Indian to present an award ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has presented at the Oscars in 2016. She was a new huge star after her successful stint in Quantico.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first Indian actress to present an award at the Academy Awards was Persis Khambatta. She presented an award alongside William Shatner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is going to present at the Oscars for the first time and hence Indians and the fashion police are looking forward to what she’ll wear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We called her Cannes outfits which were diverse and stunning. Deepika is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She might wear an LV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So, apart from being an LV ambassador which is a clothing brand, Deepika Padukone is also a brand ambassador of Cartier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is known to work hard on her physique, more than usual before making an appearance in Hollywood. The gorgeous beauty never shies from flaunting her svelte frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone also likes to opt for outfits such as blazers. LV or not. The actress also makes a statement in chic jewellery such as this Cartier’s Jaguar neckpiece.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone has also taken desi looks on the red carpets at international events. Here’s when she wore a Sabyasachi saree at Cannes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika also wore a white saree with dramatic ruffles. Let’s see what DP would wear at Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
