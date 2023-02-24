Oscars 2023: Check out the Best Actor, Best Actress nominees

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. A look at the best actor and best actress nominations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023
Actress has been nominated for her role Tár.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bill Nighy has been nominated for Living.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Michelle Yeoh has been nominated for science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Austin Butler has been nominated for the best actor in Elvis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
has been nominated for Best Actress for her leading role in Blonde as Marilyn Monroe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paul Mescal has been nominated for best actor category in Aftersun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress has been nominated for her role in The Fabelmans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Colin James Farrell has been nominated for best actor in The Banshees of Inisherin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has been nominated for her role as Leslie Riseborough.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Brendan Fraser has been nominated for best actor The Whale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
