Oscars 2023: Check out the Best Actor, Best Actress nominees

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. A look at the best actor and best actress nominations.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Cate Blanchett

Actress has been nominated for her role Tár.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy has been nominated for Living.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Michelle Yeoh

Actress Michelle Yeoh has been nominated for science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Austin Butler

Austin Butler has been nominated for the best actor in Elvis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ana de Armas

has been nominated for Best Actress for her leading role in Blonde as Marilyn Monroe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal has been nominated for best actor category in Aftersun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Michelle Williams

Actress has been nominated for her role in The Fabelmans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colin Farrell

Colin James Farrell has been nominated for best actor in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andrea Riseborough

The actress has been nominated for her role as Leslie Riseborough.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brendan Fraser

Actor Brendan Fraser has been nominated for best actor The Whale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 trending movies on Netflix in India sorts out your weekend watch list

 

 Find Out More