Oscars 2023: Check out the Best Supporting Actor and Actress nominees

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Angela Bassett and more; a look at the supporting actors and actresses nominations.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Judd Hirsch

Actor in supporting role in The Fabelmans.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway.

Hong Chau

Actress in The Whale.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Diva in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Stephanie Hsu

Actress in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

