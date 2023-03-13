Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone proves she's a true diva in her Oscar after party look

Deepika Padukone was seen attending Oscars 2023. Post completing her Oscar duties her after-party looks are just too good to miss. Here, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
Deepika was one of the presenters at Oscars 2023 who was looking all things glamorous at the after-party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her caption, the actress on Instagram wrote that she was attending the Oscars after-party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen wearing a pretty wine-coloured fringe dress all from Naeem Khan’s couture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika completed her sexy look with a pair of diamond earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans took to the comment section to call the actress a queen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of her fans said that she has not left any stone unturned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the afterparty OOTD of the actress where she also wore gloves by Paula Rowan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva wore earrings by Cartier and heels by Christian Louboutin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is known for attending international events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva is known to cast a magic spell in a fur dress and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
