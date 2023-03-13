Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone proves she's a true diva in her Oscar after party look

Deepika Padukone was seen attending Oscars 2023. Post completing her Oscar duties her after-party looks are just too good to miss. Here, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Presenter

Deepika was one of the presenters at Oscars 2023 who was looking all things glamorous at the after-party.

“And then the after"

In her caption, the actress on Instagram wrote that she was attending the Oscars after-party.

Fringe dress

She was seen wearing a pretty wine-coloured fringe dress all from Naeem Khan’s couture.

Classic

Deepika completed her sexy look with a pair of diamond earrings.

Queen

Fans took to the comment section to call the actress a queen.

Superstar

A lot of her fans said that she has not left any stone unturned.

Oscar duties done

We love the afterparty OOTD of the actress where she also wore gloves by Paula Rowan.

Sexiest

The diva wore earrings by Cartier and heels by Christian Louboutin.

No stranger

The actress is known for attending international events.

Magic spell

The diva is known to cast a magic spell in a fur dress and how?

