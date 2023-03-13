Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Rihanna and more best dressed stars

Here, take a look at the best-dressed stars who graced the 95th Academy Awards red carpet event. A few of them were Deepika Padukone, Rihanna and others.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Rihanna

The singer flaunted her baby bump in a dress by Alaia.

Deepika Padukone

The actress wore an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown at Oscars 2023.

Cara Delvingne

She wore a one-shoulder gown from Elie Saab.

Angela Basett

She wore a pretty Moschino gown that had a mermaid cut.

Fan Bingbing

The Chinese actress was the best dressed in a couture by Tony Ward.

Ram Charan

The RRR star wore a bandhgala kurta at Oscars 2023.

Sofia Carson

She went for couture by Giambattista Vall Haute.

Jr NTR

The RRR star wore a black bandhgala that had a lion motif

Jessica Chastain

She opted for a sequinned gown by Gucci that had a deep neckline.

Malala Yousafzai

She wore a shimmery Ralph Lauren gown that had a cape.

