Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone turns enchantress in black; check Top pics

Deepika Padukone has shared her Oscars red carpet look before walking at the 95th Academy Awards red carpet. Here, check out her stunning appearance here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Debut

Actress Deepika Padukone did her debut at Oscars 2023 today at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

Deepika's red carpet look

She had worn an off-shoulder black gown to be a part of the award function.

Shared snaps

The actress posted snaps of her stunning self at Oscars on Instagram.

What Deepika wore at Oscars 95

She had posted the photos before walking the Academy Awards red carpet.

Glam

Deepika's black gown had a tinge of Hollywood glam.

Hairstyle

Her hairdo was totally sleek with a statement diamond neckpiece.

Inspirational

Deepika looked no less than Audrey Hepburn.

Queen

Deepika looked like a royal queen at the 95th Academy Awards red carpet.

Red carpet look

Deepika took to her social media handle to post picture of her red-carpet look with a caption that read, "Osars 95".

Deepika's gown brand

The actress had worn a jet black Louis Vuitton gown and looked very sexy.

