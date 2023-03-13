Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone turns enchantress in black; check Top pics

Deepika Padukone has shared her Oscars red carpet look before walking at the 95th Academy Awards red carpet. Here, check out her stunning appearance here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
Actress Deepika Padukone did her debut at Oscars 2023 today at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had worn an off-shoulder black gown to be a part of the award function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress posted snaps of her stunning self at Oscars on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had posted the photos before walking the Academy Awards red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika's black gown had a tinge of Hollywood glam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her hairdo was totally sleek with a statement diamond neckpiece.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika looked no less than Audrey Hepburn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika looked like a royal queen at the 95th Academy Awards red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika took to her social media handle to post picture of her red-carpet look with a caption that read, "Osars 95".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had worn a jet black Louis Vuitton gown and looked very sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
